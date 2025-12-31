Tanzania: Dar Leads As the Favourite Destination of Human Trafficking Victims

Dar es Salaam — CHILDREN and teenagers are the most affected victims of human trafficking in Tanzania Mainland; the new data has revealed that more than 2,400 cases reported across the country.

According to statistics from a study conducted by a non-government organization, Tanzania Relief Initiatives (TRI), the largest number of victims fall within the 12-15 age group, accounting for over 1,200 cases, followed by children aged 16-18 years, with nearly 700 cases.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the Executive Director for Tanzania Relief Initiatives (TRI), Advocate Edwin Mugambila said their study further revealed that youth aged between 19-25 years recorded fewer cases, while children under 11 years and adults aged 26 years and above each accounted for just over 100 cases.

According to the Director, minors make up the majority of trafficking victims, raising serious concerns over child protection and prevention measures.

Additionally, he noted that regionally, the Eastern Tanzanian regions most notably Dar es Salaam record the highest number of trafficking cases, with about 1,700 victims identified.

The zone, which includes Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, and Coast regions, has been highlighted as a hotspot due to high population movement, urbanization, and economic activity.

Moreover, the Advocate stated that the Lake Zone ranked second with around 400 cases, a situation linked to its proximity to neighboring countries in the Great Lakes region and increased cross-border movement.

Other zones recorded significantly fewer cases, including the Central Zone (111), Northern Zone (95), Southern Highlands (52), Western Zone (44), and Southern Zone (20).

Moreover, in terms of exploitation,he said the data shows that forced criminality is the most common form of human trafficking, with more than 1,000 reported incidents, particularly concentrated in Morogoro Region.

"Labour exploitation follows closely, with many victims forced into domestic work and child labour in small-scale mining area," Mugambila stated

The report further noted gender differences in trafficking patterns, with boys more likely to be trafficked for labour, while girls and women are predominantly subjected to domestic servitude and sexual exploitation.

However, the government has increased efforts to combat human trafficking including strengthening coordination through the Anti-Trafficking Secretariat and expanding services to Zanzibar.

Moreover, authorities stated that the number of reported cases may continue to rise due to improved identification and reporting mechanisms.

However, officials have also warned of emerging threats, particularly online-enabled trafficking, which increasingly targets children, as well as trafficking linked to forced criminal activities.

The findings underscore the need for stronger prevention strategies, enhanced child protection systems, and continued collaboration between government institutions, law enforcement agencies, and communities to curb human trafficking in the country.