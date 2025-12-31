Tanzania Bans Fish Processing Factories From Illicit Fishing

Muleba — THE Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Bashiru Ally , has banned fish processing factories from deploying their own boats into the water for fishing or from buying fish directly from fishermen at the lakes.

The minister made the statement during his visit in Muleba, Kagera region where he inspected a Nile Perch fish processing factory noting that the practice disrupts the market and drives fishermen into bankruptcy.

According to the minister, the practice has been carried out by all fish processing factories in the country, a situation that has led fishermen to engage in illegal fishing due to the lack of fair competition and low incomes.

ALSO READ: Geita enrols over 55,000 pupils ahead of 2026 academic year

"From today, I do not want to see anyone participating in buying fish directly at the lake. This causes fishermen to earn low incomes and face unfair competition, they end up resorting to illegal fishing methods. fishermen fish on credit, they have people whose wages they must pay, they pay taxes just like you do, and anyone who is caught will have their license revoked," he said.

Additionally, he said that it is illegal to deploy boats to buy fish from landing sites or directly from fishermen.