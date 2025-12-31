Africa: South Africa Through, Angola Must Wait, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Comoros Out

South Africa advanced to the Round of 16 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, while Angola must wait to see if they will joint them in the next stage as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Zambia, Zimbabwe and Comoros are eliminated from the competition.

SOUTH AFRICA 3-2 ZIMBABWE (GROUP B)

South Africa secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakech to finish second in Group B and book their place in the Round of 16. Bafana Bafana led three times in a thrilling contest, with goals from Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis, the latter converting a late penalty to seal the win. Zimbabwe twice fought back, including one superb strike from Tawanda Maswanhise and an own goal, but ultimately saw their hopes of progression end. South Africa finish with six points, one behind group winners Egypt, and will advance to the knockout phase. Zimbabwe are eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.

ANGOLA 0-0 EGYPT (GROUP B)Angola drew 0-0 with Egypt in Agadir in a game that completed Group B's fixtures and are just about still alive in the competition as one of the best third-placed sides. The Palancas Negras created chances and enjoyed periods of attacking pressure but could not find a breakthrough against a rotated Egypt side. Egypt secured first place in Group B and head into the Round of 16 unbeaten. Angola finish with two points and must now wait to see if they will finish one of the best third-placed teams.

COMOROS 0-0 MALI (GROUP A)Comoros were held to a goalless draw with Mali in Casablanca in their final Group A match. The stalemate meant Mali secured their place in the Round of 16, joining Morocco as group qualifiers. Comoros finished third in Group A but are eliminated, with their two-point haul and inferior goal-difference not enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

ZAMBIA 0-3 MOROCCO (GROUP A)Zambia's hopes of progression were ended with a 3-0 defeat to hosts Morocco in Rabat. Morocco dominated to clinch top spot in Group A, while Mali's draw ensured Zambia finished bottom of the pool on two points and were eliminated.