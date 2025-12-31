Malawi: Flash Floods Ravage Shire Valley, Expose Deep Vulnerability of Riverine Communities

The Shire Valley has once again been plunged into crisis after flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall left more than 4,000 households affected, underscoring the region's long-standing vulnerability to climate-induced disasters.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says the latest floods have hit hardest in Nsanje District, where 2,549 households have been affected following days of intense downpour that caused rivers to burst their banks, submerge homes and destroy livelihoods.

Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Wilson Mollen, told Zodiak Online today that the situation on the ground remains worrying, with dozens of families already displaced and living in precarious conditions.

"So far, about 145 households have been displaced, and M'bwazwi evacuation camp alone is currently hosting 98 households," said Mollen. "Some of the houses have been completely damaged and are no longer habitable. As DoDMA, our responsibility is to provide humanitarian support to the affected families until they are able to safely return to normal life."

Mollen, who visited the affected communities this afternoon, said the floods have once again exposed the difficult balance between disaster preparedness and deep-rooted socio-economic realities in the Shire Valley, where many families continue to live in flood-prone areas because they have nowhere else to go.

He expressed concern that some residents ignored repeated warnings to move to higher ground, despite early alerts issued through various communication channels.

"We are not winning as much as we would want in terms of compliance, but we continue to encourage people to move to safer places through the messages we disseminate," he said, adding that loss of life remains a real risk if communities delay relocation during emergencies.

Traditional leaders say the floods have forced families to make painful decisions in the face of danger. Village Headman Lanchi, under Traditional Authority Mlolo, said heavy rains compelled his own family to seek refuge at an evacuation centre after floodwaters threatened their home.

"We had no choice but to move because our safety was at risk," he said.

The Shire Valley is among Malawi's most disaster-prone regions, frequently hit by floods during the rainy season due to its low-lying terrain along the Shire River. Recurrent flooding has over the years displaced thousands, destroyed crops and deepened poverty, with climate change intensifying both the frequency and severity of extreme weather events.

As the rains continue, authorities warn that more communities could be affected, raising fears of a humanitarian emergency unless preventive measures, timely relocations and sustained support for affected households are scaled up.