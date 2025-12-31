Ethiopia: Digital Ethiopia 2030 Further Elevates Industrial Competitiveness At Global Level, Says Minister

Addis Ababa — Digital Ethiopia 2030 will further elevate Ethiopia's competitiveness at the global level as a nation in general and its industry sector in particular, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said.

Recall that the Digital Ethiopia 2030 (DE2030) strategy was launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on December 20, 2025, with the target to harness the power of digital technologies for inclusive prosperity and sustainable development.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the Minister said digitalization and industrialization are inseparable.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Digitalization cannot be expanded without industrialization, and industry cannot flourish without digitization, he said.

Stating the criticalness of electric power and well-qualified manpower to ensure digitalization and industrialization, the Minister added that financial and policy conditions are also instrumental in ensuring an enabling environment to transform digitalization.

To elevate the nation's industry to higher level, digitalization is essential as manufacturing needs market, smooth financial system and proper data.

Citing accessibility as one of the core objectives of Digital 2030, the Minister further elaborated that with accessible network digitalization and market opportunity can be easily expanded to all areas.

So, electrification, connectivity and giving opportunity for all under Digital 2030 is critical for the industry sector to get more market accessibility, more input, and qualified manpower.

Noting the growing electrification endeavors in the country, Melaku said market opportunities are consequently being created for industries.

Digital 2030 is therefore pivotal to improve production and productivity, increase livelihoods of citizens, and boost competitiveness of industries.

Generally, the Minister noted that the strategy will elevate Ethiopia's competitiveness as a nation into a higher level, stressing the need to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders by fulfilling their responsibilities in an integrated manner to realize Digital Ethiopia 2030.

"As we have successfully completed Digital Ethiopia 2025, we can achieve Digital Ethiopia 2030 by carrying out collaborative endeavors that ensure Ethiopia's prosperity."

Guided by the "Digital Ethiopia 2025" strategy, the nation has indeed achieved significant milestones with key successes, including advancements in digital public infrastructure, expanded financial services, and modernization of e-governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Building on the achievements and lessons of Digital Ethiopia 2025, Digital Ethiopia 2030 combines locally rooted strategies with global best practices to ensure that Ethiopia's digital transformation is inclusive, resilient, and aligned with the nation's identity and values.