Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access National Priority - FM Gedion

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's quest for access to sea is a strategic priority that transcends political affiliations, Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos told the House of People's Representatives today.

Responding to questions posed by members of the House of People's Representatives at the 6th regular meeting, the Minister noted that Ethiopia has successfully raised international awareness regarding its legitimate claims to sea access.

Acknowledging the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region, where powerful nations compete to safeguard their interests, he stated that Ethiopia has been engaged in diplomatic efforts that align with its national interests.

Gedion further noted the shift in focus from merely raising awareness about the rationale for this quest to actively pursuing ways to secure such access.

The ministry is working to ensure Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access, taking it as a strategic priority for the nation, the Minister stressed.

Ethiopia's improving relations with most of its neighboring countries will foster a conducive environment for achieving this strategic goal, he added.

Gedion also elaborated on the efforts to continue bolstering ties with neighboring countries through infrastructure projects such as electricity and railway, among others.

The Minister finally urged all Ethiopians to unite in defending the country's interests regarding this critical agenda, underscoring that the quest for sea access is not merely a government issue but a generational goal that transcends political affiliations.