Rwanda: Shenseea and Mavado in Kigali - How to Win Free Tickets for the Show

Kigali will welcome the new year with a major concert from two global dancehall stars Mavado and Shenseea all the way from Jamaica.

The event, scheduled for January 3, 2026 at BK Arena, is organised by Visit Rwanda and sponsored by SKOL Malt.

Rwandan artiste Kivumbi King has been confirmed to join the lineup as the opening act. Music for the night will be curated by DJ Lamper, who will handle both the opening set and mid-show performances, while Rocky Try and Michel Legrand were named MCs of the musical night.

How to win tickets

As the official premium sponsor, Skol Malt is supporting the concert through a series of consumer engagement activities in the lead-up to the show.

Through Skol Malt, music lovers will be offered a chance to win tickets for the concert and other rewards across designated locations during the Kigali Countdown Festival period.

Fans can take part in the Skol Malt ticket giveaway by purchasing two SKOL Malt bottles, scratching, and standing a chance to win VIP tickets, regular tickets, and other exciting prizes.

The activations will roll out across several locations during the Kigali Countdown Festivals, starting on Tuesday, December 30 at Paddock Lounge, La Noche and Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

The ticket giveaway session will continue on Wednesday, December 31 at La Noche and KCC. It will then return to KCC on January 1 before concluding on January 2 at KCC again and Paddock Lounge.

Shenseea and Mavado's concert in Kigali reflects strong collaboration between tourism, and private-sector partners to elevate Rwanda's entertainment ecosystem.

Doors will be open from 4:00 PM, allowing fans to arrive early and enjoy the full experience.

For those who want to buy tickets, they are already on sale via www.ticqet.rw at Rwf 20,000 (Floor Standing), Rwf 30,000 (Lower Bowl), Rwf 70,000 (Premium), Rwf 100,000 (CIP) ,and Rwf 150,000 (VIP Floor).