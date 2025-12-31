Somalia: Egypt Condemns Israeli Interference in Somalia, Rejects Somaliland Recognition

30 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Egypt strongly affirmed on Tuesday that it will not accept any interference by Israel in the sovereignty and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, describing such actions as a serious threat to the country's territorial integrity.

The Egyptian government made the statement during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), convened at Somalia's request, to discuss alleged Israeli interference and its implications for Somalia's independence and cohesion.

Egypt reiterated its unwavering support for the Federal Government of Somalia and underscored the importance of safeguarding the country's unity and territorial sovereignty.

In addition, Cairo urged the international community to respect Somalia's territorial independence and called for collective efforts to uphold the nation's stability.

Egypt concluded by reaffirming its consistent position in backing Somalia, emphasizing that the unity, independence, and cohesion of the Federal Republic must be respected.

