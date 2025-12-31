South Africa: Bafana Bafana Qualifies for Afcon Knockout Stages

Government has congratulated Bafana Bafana on qualifying for the knockout stages at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"Congratulations to Bafana Bafana on qualifying for the AFCON knockout stages after a hard-fought victory," government said in a post on social media platform, X.

This as the South African senior men's team are through to the last 16 stage of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Zimbabwe 3-2 in a pulsating five-goal thriller played at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

In a statement, the South African Football Association (SAFA) said a lot was at stake in Monday night's final Group B match and the two Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) neighbours started the game with an opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

"But it was coach Hugo Broos' charges who raced to an early lead when Tshepang Moremi scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute after his goal-bound shot was deflected into the back of the net by Zimbabwe's Divine Lunga.

"To their credit, the Zimbabweans did not drop their heads after the setback and took the game to the South Africans instead, to the delight of the sizeable crowd that was in attendance. They were eventually rewarded when the troublesome Tawanda Mashwanhise found the back of the net in the 19th minute after dribbling his way past the Bafana Bafana rearguard," said SAFA.

South Africans reclaimed the lead in the second half with another goal and Zimbabwe equalised again.

"Bafana Bafana were awarded a penalty after Zimbabwe captain Marvelous Nakamba handled the ball inside the area very late in the game. Man of the match Oswin Appollis calmy stepped up and converted the winning goal of the match from the spot in the 82nd minute."

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie was among those in the stands at the game.

The South African senior men's national team will remain in Marrakech until towards the end of the week before travelling to Rabat for their last 16 match.

The final of the tournament is expected to be held on 18 January 2026.

In a post on X, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture congratulated the team on making it to the round of 16. "The entire nation is standing tall and cheering you on. Keep flying the flag high!" it said.