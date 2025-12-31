South Africa: Suspected Criminal Mastermind Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Moved to Super Maximum Correctional Facility

30 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Suspected criminal mastermind, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, has been transferred from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) to the super maximum eBongweni Correctional Facility in Kokstad.

Matlala is allegedly linked to, among others, the coordinated syndicates responsible for the looting of over R2 billion meant for healthcare in Gauteng, the attempted murder of his ex-lover and is believed to have played a role in the capture of some key members within law enforcement agencies.

"The transfer of remand detainees and sentenced offenders between correctional facilities is a standard operational practice informed by a range of considerations, primarily security, safety, operational requirements, and effective inmate management across the correctional system.

"In terms of Section 6 of the Correctional Services Act, 1998... the National Commissioner of Correctional Services is legally empowered to detain an offender or remand detainee at any correctional centre, notwithstanding the wording of a warrant.

"This provision exists to enable the department to respond appropriately to security assessments and operational demands," the Department of Correctional Services said.

Furthermore, the department emphasised that its core mandate is to ensure the safety and security of all facilities which are "conducive to humane detention, while enabling the delivery of rehabilitation and care programmes".

"In this regard, the safety and security of detainees, officials, and the broader correctional environment remain paramount. Where enhanced security measures are required, these considerations take precedence.

"It must be emphasised that the transfer of a detainee does not prejudice their legal rights or access to services. All detainees continue to receive appropriate care, and necessary arrangements are made to ensure that court appearances and legal processes are honoured without impediment.

"Given the sensitive nature of security-related decisions, the department will not engage in public discussions, interviews or further commentary on the specific security considerations underpinning this transfer," the department explained.

