Sudan: Khartoum State Wali Briefs Media On State Affairs - Information Minister Commends Journalists' Role

Khartoum, Dec. 30, 2025 (SUNA) - Khartoum State Wali (Governor) Ahmed Osman Hamza met Monday with a media delegation from Port Sudan to review the work of the High Committee for Preparing the General Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State.

Director-General and Acting Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism in Khartoum State, Al-Tayib Saad Al-Din welcomed the delegation, praising media professionals who remained in the state during the war. He highlighted their role in stabilizing citizens, encouraging returns, restoring services, and promoting a positive image of the state's post-war recovery, noting that their efforts are highly appreciated.

The Wali emphasized that despite wartime challenges and damage to infrastructure, the state maintained essential services and has now entered a phase of recovery and reconstruction, supported by the High Committee, chaired by the Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir. He acknowledged the backing of the Sovereignty Council, federal ministries, and other states, adding that the delegation's visit will allow journalists to report directly on the state's progress.

The media delegation toured recently restored electricity, water, and road networks, as well as new federal ministry premises, and will continue visiting other state facilities.