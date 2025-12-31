Sudan: Khartoum State Wali Briefs Media On State Affairs - Information Minister Commends Journalists' Role

30 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Dec. 30, 2025 (SUNA) - Khartoum State Wali (Governor) Ahmed Osman Hamza met Monday with a media delegation from Port Sudan to review the work of the High Committee for Preparing the General Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State.

Director-General and Acting Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism in Khartoum State, Al-Tayib Saad Al-Din welcomed the delegation, praising media professionals who remained in the state during the war. He highlighted their role in stabilizing citizens, encouraging returns, restoring services, and promoting a positive image of the state's post-war recovery, noting that their efforts are highly appreciated.

The Wali emphasized that despite wartime challenges and damage to infrastructure, the state maintained essential services and has now entered a phase of recovery and reconstruction, supported by the High Committee, chaired by the Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir. He acknowledged the backing of the Sovereignty Council, federal ministries, and other states, adding that the delegation's visit will allow journalists to report directly on the state's progress.

The media delegation toured recently restored electricity, water, and road networks, as well as new federal ministry premises, and will continue visiting other state facilities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.