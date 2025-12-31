Somalia, Turkey Presidents Hold Talks On Sovereignty, Energy Cooperation

Ankara — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Tuesday for talks focused on safeguarding Somalia's sovereignty and deepening strategic cooperation, particularly in energy exploration, officials said.

The two leaders held discussions at Turkey's presidential complex, where they reaffirmed their commitment to Somalia's unity and territorial integrity and reviewed progress in the exploration of natural resources, including oil and gas.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's long-standing support for Somalia, underlining Ankara's role in backing the country's security, stability and development, according to a statement from the Somali presidency.

The talks also covered broader regional developments, the historical ties between the two countries and opportunities arising from the sustainable use of Somalia's natural resources.

Following the meeting, the presidents held a joint press conference, outlining the outcomes of their discussions and stressing their shared positions on regional issues and efforts to further strengthen bilateral strategic ties.