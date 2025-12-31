Sudan: Cabinet Approves State's Emergency Budget for Fiscal Year 2026, Calls It a 'Miracle,' Praises Ministry of Finance

Port Sudan, 30 December 2025 (SUNA) - The Council of Ministers, in its session today chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, approved the emergency budget for the fiscal year 2026 submitted by Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim. The Prime Minister described the budget as a historic "miracle," congratulating the Ministry of Finance for controlling expenditures, efficiently managing state resources, and increasing revenues under exceptional circumstances. He noted that the first miracle is the budget's projection of achieving approximately 9% growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the second is reducing the average inflation rate in 2026 to 65%.

Minister Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim highlighted the main positive aspects of the budget, including improved salaries and pensions, creation of public service jobs, and the absence of any additional tax burdens on citizens. He emphasized expanding the revenue base horizontally without imposing new taxes, extending health services to cover more families under the basic and supplementary packages through health insurance, and indigenizing treatment within the country while continuing to meet government obligations toward health insurance and pensions.

The Minister described the budget as unconventional, focusing on mobilizing internal resources and directing them primarily toward the "Battle of Dignity" and essential services in war-affected states, including water, electricity, health, and education, as well as preparing the environment for citizens to return to their homes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr. Gebreil also presented key macroeconomic indicators, forecasting relative economic stability based on several structural reforms implemented during 2025. The new budget aims to achieve a GDP growth rate of around 9% and reduce the average inflation rate in 2026 to 65%, compared with 101.9% in 2025.

The Minister further explained that the budget prioritizes public finance reform by setting expenditure priorities at both national and state levels, providing for the needs of armed forces and security agencies, and meeting the basic operational requirements of ministries and governmental units to ensure continuity of work. It also focuses on expanding the social safety net, reviewing pension regulations, and reforming the Social Security Investment Authority.

The budget commits to allocating each state's share according to the Revenue Sharing Law and actual revenue collection without incurring additional expenditures. It also targets improving conditions for displaced and Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries and covering the costs of providing them with humanitarian assistance. Development spending will be directed toward vital sectors, with adequate funding allocated for general, technical, and vocational education, as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction of the industrial sector, emphasizing localization of industries in the states and supporting small and medium enterprises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Gebreil noted that the 2025 budget performance exceeded expectations despite ongoing war challenges, achieving 147% of projected revenues, while continuing expenditure on essential needs. The Ministry made significant strides in public finance reforms, digitization, and improved financial management by implementing the electronic collection and payment system (Esali) across all revenue agencies. A draft Public Finance Law was prepared and reviewed by a team of Sudanese experts.

Expenditures in 2025 also continued to cover basic services, including electricity, health, education, water, environmental sanitation, and wastewater management, in addition to funding security operations and enforcing state authority. The budget supported both the summer and winter agricultural seasons through the provision of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, national pest control, aerial and ground spraying, and fuel supply. Al-Gezira Scheme's operational requirements, including fertilizers and fuel, were also funded. The budget committed to preparing the environment for citizens' return to Khartoum and rehabilitating Khartoum International Airport.