Sudan: Cabinet Discusses Sudan Government's Peace Initiative, Commends Efforts On Khartoum Return Arrangements

Port Sudan, Dec. 30, 2025 (SUNA) - The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Ali Mohamed Ali, stated in a press briefing following today's Cabinet meeting--chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris--that the meeting discussed the Sudanese government's peace initiative presented by the Prime Minister, alongside arrangements for the return and transition to Khartoum State, and the status of financial disclosure statements submitted by Minister of Council of Ministers Affairs, Dr. Limia Abdel-Ghaffar Khalafallah, was also presented during the meeting."

He indicated that the meeting approved the draft emergency federal government budget for the fiscal year 2026, presented by Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim. The meeting also commended the efforts of the High Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, chaired by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, and the efforts of the Wali of Khartoum State and his government members in preparing the environment for citizens' return to Khartoum. Appreciation was also expressed to the Wali of Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Noor, and his government members for hosting the federal government and citizens from across Sudan since April 2023.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers stated that the meeting praised the efforts of the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Sudan, and all partners in efficiently and competently managing the Sudanese economy, contributing to reducing inflation and increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2025. He added that the meeting agreed to extend an invitation to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to visit Sudan for consultations aimed at producing outcomes that enhance the efficiency of the health sector. The meeting also agreed on calling on the Sudanese private sector to take a leading role in reconstruction efforts within a framework of integrated public-private sector collaboration.