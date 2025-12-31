Sudan: Agreements Reached in Key Areas At Sudanese-Egyptian Joint Trade and Industry Committee

Port Sudan, Dec. 30, 2025 (SUNA) - Federal Minister of Industry and Trade, Mahasin Ali Yagoub, and Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Engineer Hassan El-Khatib, co-chaired the Sudanese-Egyptian Joint Trade and Industry Committee in Cairo on Monday. The committee signed minutes covering agreements across multiple vital sectors.

Both sides praised the strong economic cooperation between Khartoum and Cairo and emphasized boosting bilateral trade to match the countries' shared potential. Measures were agreed to expand trade, facilitate investment, and prioritize Egyptian participation in Sudan's industrial rehabilitation projects. Egypt pledged technical support for war-damaged Sudanese factories and training for Sudanese customs personnel starting January.

The ministers agreed on harmonizing technical standards, establishing mutual acceptance of conformity certificates, and improving border logistics, including increasing trucks and buses, creating border logistical zones, and holding a January conference for border directors to tackle congestion.

The MoU between the two Central Banks of Sudan and Egypt will be updated to cover governance, financial inclusion, anti-money laundering, and counter-terrorism financing. Both sides also committed to exchanging expertise on agricultural and veterinary quarantine and epidemic control.

Follow-up on committee decisions will be conducted through quarterly reports, with the next meeting scheduled in Khartoum in the first half of 2027.

Minister Mahasin highlighted the fraternal bonds between the two countries and Sudan's commitment to strategic partnerships to strengthen trade and investment. Minister El-Khatib underscored the depth of bilateral ties, calling for continuous coordination to remove obstacles and fully realize the economic potential of both nations.