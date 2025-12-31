Gambia: GID Stops 173 Would-Be Migrants in Two-Day Operation

As the nation reels from reports of a migrant boat carrying an estimated 190 Gambians capsizing at sea, the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) says it has intercepted 173 would-be migrants in two separate operations, preventing what could have been another deadly journey.

The arrests were carried out by the Migration Management Unit of the GID through intensified border patrols in the West Coast Region.

On Thursday, December 25, 2025, officers from the Tanji, Sanyang, Gunjur and Kartong Border Patrol Units intercepted 157 suspected would-be migrants at Kachumeh. All those intercepted were male. They included 88 Gambians, 37 Senegalese, 18 Malians, nine Ivorians and five nationals from other countries.

A day later, on Friday, December 26, a night patrol led by the Gunjur Border Patrol Unit disrupted another attempted movement in Faraba Bantang, where 16 would-be migrants were intercepted. In a related operation in Mandinary village, five suspected smuggling agents were also arrested.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In total, 173 would-be migrants were intercepted within 48 hours, while eight suspected agents are now in custody.

The GID said the operations reflect its continued commitment to dismantling migrant smuggling networks and protecting vulnerable youths from dangerous and life-threatening journeys.

Immigration authorities have called on communities to remain alert and to report any suspected smuggling activities or unusual movements to the nearest immigration office, stressing that public cooperation remains key in saving lives.

Cement importers express gratitude to Barrow, Trade minister

Gov't launches search for missing vessel with Gambians onboard