Somalia Reaffirms Support for Yemen's Unity, Backs Saudi Role

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for Yemen's sovereignty and unity, rejecting any actions it said could undermine the country's constitutional legitimacy or national institutions.

In a statement, the Federal Republic of Somalia said it stood firmly behind the internationally recognised government of Yemen and stressed the importance of a peaceful political solution led by Yemenis themselves, one that preserves state sovereignty and meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, stability and development.

Somalia also praised Saudi Arabia's role in supporting Yemen's security and regional stability, citing Riyadh's political, diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to end the conflict, ease humanitarian suffering and advance a comprehensive peace process in line with internationally recognised frameworks.

The statement further commended the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government, saying its efforts were aimed at protecting state institutions, safeguarding Yemen's territorial integrity and supporting the peace process.

Mogadishu expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, reiterating its rejection of any threats to the kingdom's security, international maritime navigation or regional stability.

Somalia underscored that Yemen's security and stability were vital to the safety of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa, and urged the international community to continue supporting efforts toward a lasting political settlement that would end the conflict and restore Yemen's stability and regional role.