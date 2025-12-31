Kenya: SHA Invites Overseas Healthcare Providers to Offer Specialized Treatments Under SHIF

Nairobi — The Social Health Authority (SHA) has opened the door for licensed overseas healthcare providers to deliver highly specialized medical treatments unavailable in Kenya.

The onboarding of the facilities seeks to expand healthcare access for beneficiaries under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) and the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) for the 2025-2026 period.

The contracting process covers evaluation, treatment, accommodation, patient transfers, and post-treatment care, with Expressions of Interest (EOI) due within 14 days of publication.

"The Authority is seeking overseas healthcare providers with demonstrated capacity to deliver medical interventions not readily available in the country," SHA said in the invitation notice.

"The services will cover everything from laboratory investigations and imaging to treatment, accommodation, transfers, and post-discharge care."

The initiative is anchored under the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF) and the Public Finance Management Act (Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund) Regulations, Legal Notice 195 of 2024, which mandate SHA to administer and manage the POMSF.

SHA will align overseas treatment services with interventions identified by the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel (BPTAP) under Legal Notice No. 5044, ensuring that it contracts abroad only procedures unavailable locally.

POMSF beneficiaries may access additional specialized treatments upon referral, with costs negotiated directly between SHA and the overseas healthcare provider.

Eligible healthcare providers must submit proof of registration, a valid Power of Attorney authorizing the signatory, and a detailed price list for the services offered, in line with SHA guidelines.

The move is part of SHA's broader mandate to ensure Kenyans requiring advanced medical procedures can access timely, quality treatment beyond national borders.