South Africa: Minister Meets With Family of Late SANDF Member

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, has met with the family of the late corporal T.J. Motsamai, who lost his life during a recent military operation.

The Minister was accompanied on her visit on Tuesday by the SANDF Surgeon General, Chief of the South African Military Health Services, Lt Gen (Dr) Peter Maphaha and Joint Operations Headquarters, General Officer Commanding, Maj Gen Godfrey Thulare, as well as other senior military personnel.

"The engagements were undertaken to convey condolences to the bereaved family and to provide leadership support and encouragement to soldiers on internal deployments.

"This followed a tragic incident at Macadamia during routine patrol duties under Operation CORONA, where a military vehicle carrying members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Military Police attempted to cross a river that had been heavily flooded due to recent adverse weather conditions," the Department of Defence and Military Veterans said.

In the incident, two members were swept away by the strong river current. The body of one member was recovered, while the second member remained missing.

"The Minister expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved family and reaffirmed the department's commitment to providing continued support to the family during this difficult time, while also standing firmly with all SANDF members serving the Republic," said the department.

The Minister also engaged with SANDF members deployed in the affected area.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service has said that the remains of a person suspected to be that of the missing SANDF member, who was swept away in the flooded river, have been recovered in the Komati River in Komatipoort on Monday.

