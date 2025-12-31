South Africa: Mpumalanga Conducts Law Enforcement Operations

The South African Police Service (SAPS), in collaboration with other law enforcers, continues to conduct operations aimed at preventing and combating crime in places of interest in Mpumalanga.

Their efforts yielded significant results across Nkangala, Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande Districts during an operation conducted between 26 and 29 December.

"The results show our relentless determination to deal decisively with crime and ensure safety for members of the public," Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, said.

Nkangala District highlights:

Six suspects, aged between 24 and 52, were arrested in Middleburg and Kwamhlanga area for various offences, including contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa, assault of a police officer, dealing in dagga, as well as armed robbery.

Four suspects, aged between 43 and 52, were arrested during an Intelligence-driven operation by Ermelo Crime Intelligence (CI) Unit in collaboration with Ascu Security company. The suspects were nabbed for contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa, dealing in drugs and possession of suspected stolen property.

Ehlanzeni District highlights:

Ten suspects, aged between 26 and 40, were nabbed in Bushbuckridge, Mhala, Barberton, Masoyi, Pienaar, Kanyamazane and Kapmuiden on charges including contravention of the Immigration Act, possession of illicit cigarettes, selling of illicit liquor, possession of illicit cigarettes and possession of gold bearing material.

Three fines were issued for breaching the Mpumalanga Liquor Act.

Gert Sibande District operations: