South Africa: Call to Remain Vigilant As SA Ushers in New Year

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is urging men and women to be extra vigilant when going out to various places of entertainment as the country ushers in the New Year.

The SAPS has picked up on a modus operandi that is being utilised by syndicates to rob mainly men of their belongings.

"This festive season, the SAPS has noted a number of cases reported in various parts of the country like Gauteng and the North West where men who left with women from drinking places would end up being robbed or in some instances killed," SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

With New Year's Eve celebrations set to get underway, the police said these syndicates are using young women to target men in clubs, taverns, concerts and other alcohol establishments.

"The main syndicate would monitor these females' movements and assist them in finding a possible target inside the drinking establishment. Once the target has been identified, the women would move in, often promising to leave with the unsuspecting victim to another drinking place, their home, a hotel or even a guesthouse.

"During that period, these women would often spike the men's drinks."

After spiking their drink, the syndicate moves in to rob the victim, often taking cars, cellphones and money in their possession.

"In some unfortunate instances, some men have died as a result of an overdose of what has been used to spike them. Men are therefore warned to be extra vigilant and to avoid being targets at these drinking outlets.

"The SAPS wishes to advise strongly against picking up strangers at drinking outlets and leaving with them," said Mathe.

The SAPS urged women not to involve themselves in these criminal activities, warning that it often leads to an arrest.

The Brigadier added that women are also falling victim to spiked drinks as a number of cases have been reported nationwide of women who have been found raped, assaulted or dead while coming back from taverns, shebeens, nightclubs and other places of recreation.

Some are picked up by strangers at these drinking outlets and some even leave with their intimate partners or other people known to them.

"Some of these women victims are found brutally assaulted and some murdered. Women are urged not to fall prey to these men who target women for their own motives. Spiking, regardless of the victim's gender is a serious crime with severe physical and psychological consequences," Mathe emphasised.

Tips to stay safe

The SAPS has issued the following tips that can be used by men and women:

· When you go out, go out with people that you know, often friends, stay together and watch out for each other.

· Always share your plans with someone that you trust, this will include where you are going and when you plan on returning, always put on your location, so that it's easier for families or police to locate you.

· When out drinking, never leave your drink unattended, don't drink and drive, limit your alcohol intake and always have water.

· Plan for proper transportation to and from the place of leisure to avoid being spending time in police holding cells for drunken driving.

"With this warning, the SAPS urges everyone in the country to be extra vigilant, avoid carrying large amounts of money, avoid drinking and driving and be alert at all times as law enforcement agencies remain on the ground to keep everyone safe," said the police.