Uganda: Anadolu Foundation Drills 13 Boreholes to Ease Water Crisis in Buyende

People in several water-stressed communities in Buyende District are starting the new year with renewed hope following the drilling of 13 boreholes by Anadolu Foundation, a non-profit organisation operating in Uganda.

The boreholes, all located in Irundu Sub-county, are intended to improve access to clean and safe water in an area long identified as one of the most water-scarce parts of the Busoga sub-region.

The facilities were officially commissioned during handover ceremonies, one of which was held at Igalaza SDA Primary School, where local leaders, residents, and education officials gathered to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Anadolu Foundation in Uganda, Idi Menya, said the intervention was informed by assessments showing that Buyende communities travel long distances in search of water, often at the expense of productive time.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We drilled 13 boreholes in Irundu Sub-county to help communities access clean water. We found that many people move long distances in search of water, which is time-consuming and denies them valuable time they would use for productive activities," Menya said.

He noted that limited access to safe water had exposed residents to waterborne diseases, undermining household incomes and overall productivity.

"Water is life, but many communities are denied one of the most basic necessities of life. When people drink dirty water, they fall sick, which limits their ability to work and provide for their families," he said.

Menya said the foundation plans to expand the initiative to more underserved areas, including neighbouring Kaliro District, following appeals from local leaders.

"Buyende and Kaliro are almost forgotten, so when local leaders raised concerns, we came to their rescue. We are committed to drilling more boreholes across the country because water is life," he said.

The borehole installed at Igalaza SDA Primary School will be jointly used by the school and surrounding community members. Local authorities cautioned the school administration against restricting access, emphasising that the facility is a shared community resource.

The headteacher of Igalaza SDA Primary School, Godfrey Byakika, welcomed the development, saying the borehole would significantly improve pupil welfare and learning outcomes.

"For a long time, we have been sending pupils to distant places to fetch water. Now that we have our own borehole, children will no longer miss classes to fetch water. This will reduce absenteeism and improve learning outcomes," Byakika said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that many pupils had previously fallen sick after drinking unsafe water, further affecting their academic performance.

Community members also expressed relief at the new water source. Irene Takobesa, a resident of Igalaza, said access to water had been particularly difficult for elderly residents.

"Some of us cannot walk long distances anymore. We have been buying a small jerrycan of clean water only for drinking and using unsafe open water sources for domestic use," she said.

Another resident, Shamim Naikoba, highlighted the safety challenges faced by women and girls who previously fetched water from distant locations.

"The paths to water points are bushy. Sometimes men try to lure or force us into sex when they find us in isolated areas," she said, adding that the nearby borehole would greatly improve safety.

Separately, Sharifah Bibi, an independent Woman Member of Parliament aspirant for Buyende District, called on government to implement a comprehensive water supply programme in the area, saying lack of access to clean water remains one of the biggest obstacles to community wellbeing and development.

The borehole project is expected to reduce water-related hardships, lower the incidence of waterborne diseases, improve school attendance, and enhance safety and dignity, particularly for women and children in the beneficiary communities.