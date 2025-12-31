Sudan: The Hopes of Sudan's Youth in 2026 - a Complete End to the War and a Fully Civilian State

Amsterdam — Activists from the resistance committees affirmed that the hopes of Sudanese youth in 2026 are focused on stopping the war, achieving a comprehensive and sustainable peace, and restoring democratic civilian rule. They stressed freedom, justice, accountability, inclusive citizenship without discrimination, and the continuation of popular mobilisation and peaceful struggle until victory and the achievement of all demands.

Popular movements... the fuel for peace and democratic transition

Activist Fatima Issa, a member of the Bahri Resistance Committees, told Radio Dabanga, as part of the Youth Issues program, that the peaceful popular movement and Sudanese youth represent the pivotal force in advancing the path of peace, democratic transformation, and achieving justice, stressing that the blood of the martyrs of the glorious December Revolution and the martyrs of Sudan since 1989 constitutes the basic incentive to continue the struggle for a safe and just Sudan.

She explained that the popular movement is still playing an active role in pressuring decision-making centres to stop the war, in addition to its role in raising community awareness of the importance of peace and democratic civil transformation.

She stressed the need for genuine youth participation in national dialogue and political action to ensure that their aspirations reach decision-makers.

She added that the aspirations for 2026 include ending the war, achieving comprehensive peace, establishing a democratic civilian transition, enabling youth to participate in decision-making, as well as achieving justice and transitional justice, through acknowledging crimes, holding those responsible for violations accountable, and providing reparations, as these are essential pillars for sustainable peace.

Youth unity is the foundation of real change

For her part, Fatima Zain Al-Abidin, from the Omdurman Resistance Committees, expressed in an interview with Radio Dabanga, within the Youth Issues program, the feelings of pain and suffering that Sudanese youth are experiencing at the beginning of 2026 AD due to war and destruction, but at the same time she stressed that hope still exists in achieving real democratic change and just peace through civil action and youth unity.

She pointed out that the return of street protests during December confirms that "the revolution is still alive," and that a new generation has not given up despite two years of enforced silence.

She stressed the rejection of external solutions and warlord deals, asserting that the real solution must come from within, from the street, resistance committees, women, displaced people, and refugees, and from the voices that reflect the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Fatima predicted that the new year would witness the restoration of civil action and the building of a unified youth bloc that would push for a just peace and a genuine democratic transition, based on the youth experience in the December 2019 revolution, and stressing that their awareness today is deeper and their determination is greater.

The December revolution is still present, and restoring civilian rule is a necessity.

For her part, activist Maysoun Ali, from the Port Sudan Resistance Committees and a member of the Red Sea Emergency Rooms, confirmed to Radio Dabanga that the glorious December revolution is still firmly rooted in the conscience of Sudanese youth inside the country and in exile, despite the atmosphere of war and strife.

She explained that the Sudanese people's outpouring of support to commemorate the revolution, particularly in Omdurman, is proof that the spirit of December has not died. She emphasised that the war will end sooner or later, and that restoring democratic civilian rule is a top priority, noting that the previous civilian transitional period, despite its brevity, demonstrated the possibility of building a state that respects rights and freedoms.

Maysoun warned that the continuation of the war would lead to the disintegration of the state, stressing that Sudanese youth would hold accountable all those who violated citizens' rights and the constitution, and that the December revolution would continue until a fully democratic civilian government was established.

Youth... the force of building and change

For her part, Arafa Ahmed, from the Resistance Committees of Gezira State, told Radio Dabanga that she hoped for an immediate end to the war and the achievement of peace. She explained that the war has deprived thousands of young people of educational and employment opportunities, and has exacerbated unemployment, displacement, and economic and security pressures. Despite the challenges, she noted the emergence of individual and collective youth initiatives, such as online education and vocational training, in efforts to rebuild.

She stressed that the aspirations of young people in 2026 include rebuilding society, developing the economy and education, and building a better future for future generations, with a dire need for community, international, and humanitarian support.

Arafa emphasised that young people have used technology and social media as effective tools in popular mobilisation, demanding their rights, and asserting that they represent the true force for change and the key to building a new Sudan.