Ethiopia: Addis Training Journalists, Communicators to Promote City Tourism

30 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Equipping journalists, particularly those engaged in urban tourism, is essential to provide relevant, up-to-date, and accurate information about tourism in the capital city, Addis Ababa Tourism Commission Destinations Development Director Samson Ayenachew said.

According to him, Addis Ababa has monuments, museums and parks, among others, that are of immense interest to tourists.

He mentioned the Unity Park, Entoto Park, Friendship Park, Science Museum, and the National Palace Museum. These are among the newly developed tourism destinations, besides the existing ones in the city.

To promote these, the commission has launched a capacity building program for 50 journalist and communicator trainers drawn from various media institutions.

They are expected to specialize in urban tourism journalism and in turn provide training to other journalists and commutators, Samson added.

The training focuses on how journalists report about tourism destinations and their roles in the promotion of the various tourism destinations in the city.

The Director further noted that Addis Ababa is also becoming a vibrant city with new infrastructure development, especially the corridor infrastructure and riverbank developments.

These are additional attractions to tourists.

