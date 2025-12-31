East Africa: Ethiopia Coders Program Boosting Digital Skills of Youth - University Students

Addis Ababa — Students of higher education institutions said the 5 Million Ethiopian Coders Program is equipping them with essential skills that enable them to actively participate in the country's growing digital ecosystem.

Note that a digitally skilled human resource is crucial to realize the vision of creating digital Ethiopia.

The 5 Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative was therefore launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on July 23, 2024.

The joint initiative by the governments of Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates plans to provide online coding training for five million young people nationwide.

The program focuses on building foundational digital skills in Android development, web programming, data analysis, and artificial intelligence.

Students of Addis Ababa University and Kotebe University of Education, who spoke to the Ethiopian News Agency, said the training offers strong base for developing digital competencies required in today's technology-driven world.

Arsema Mengistu, Information Systems student at Addis Ababa University, said the free coding training has created valuable opportunities for her to acquire basic digital skills.

The program plays a vital role in accelerating digital transformation and encouraging everyone to participate, she added.

Tsion Mesganaw, another student from same department, said the program is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all.

According to her, the digital skills she gained through the training has significantly supported her in the formal education.

Bethlehem Solomon said the training is structured in a user-friendly manner, making technology easier to understand for people from different backgrounds.

Kotebe University of Education Sports Science student, Geleta Kafo, stated that the training can be easily accessed online using either a computer or a mobile phone, making it flexible and convenient for learners.

Education Leadership and Administration student, Diqaba Gonji, added that students need to strengthen their digital competencies by taking advantage of the program.

The 5 Million Ethiopian Coders Program is playing a significant role in empowering Ethiopian youth with critical digital skills, supporting the country's efforts toward digital transformation and inclusive participation in the global digital economy.