Namibia: Tsumeb Urges Residents to Unblock Storm Water Drainage

30 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Tsumeb Municipality has warned residents about the illegal blocking of storm water drainage points.

"The blocking, sealing or re-blocking of storm water drainage holes, weep holes or natural water flow points in boundary walls is strictly prohibited," Tsumeb Municipality chief executive Frans Enkali said in a statement on Tuesday.

There have been several incidents of flooding at the town due to blocked drainage points during this rainy season, Enkali said.

Although the risk of flash flooding in the area is low, rainfall has been persistent in the Tsumeb area this week and is likely to continue, according to independent meteorologist Vilho Ndeunyema.

Property owners are legally required to allow the free flow of storm water and non-compliance may result in enforcement action and fines, according to Enkali's statement.

The municipality called on residents to check their boundary walls and remove all obstructions that might impede the flow of storm water

