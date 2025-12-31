South Africa: Volunteers Serve Hope and Hot Meals in Cape Town

The Feed5000 programme runs from 15 December to 11 January to feed the homeless in the city centre.

Organisers need more volunteers and donations to help cover the rising costs of food and cooking gas.

Volunteers in Cape Town are rolling up their sleeves to make sure the homeless feel seen and loved this Christmas.

Many feeding schemes close their doors during the holidays, leaving vulnerable people with nowhere to go.

But the Hope Exchange is stepping up to fill the gap.

Their Feed5000 programme will serve a healthy lunch every single day from 15 December until 11 January.

The team creates a community where everyone is welcome.

Last year on Christmas Day, more than 20 volunteers left their own families to serve 678 meals to people in need. It was a day of smiles and full bellies.

This year, the need is even greater. High food and gas prices make it harder to fill every plate.

The organisation says they rely on the kindness of ordinary people to keep the pots boiling.

'We are expecting to see more people having no other option than receiving meals from us,' the organisation said.

Beyond the holiday food, the group helps people get back on their feet. They offer showers, laundry, and health screenings to help restore dignity.

They are calling for more hands to help dish up food and support the mission during this season of giving.