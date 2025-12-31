Rwanda: What Will It Take to Convert 120,000 Motorcycles Into Electric Models?

Rwanda is exploring large-scale conversion of fuel-powered motorcycles into electric models to reduce air and noise pollution.

The initiative, led jointly by the University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology and the company Rwanda Electric Mobility, examined the technical, economic, and environmental feasibility of the transition.

It involved training students and motorcyclists, retrofitting 10 public transport motorcycles, developing an emissions monitoring system, and designing a framework for battery reuse and recycling.

The company has plans to retrofit some 30,000 motorcycles. Since 2021, about 120 motorcycles have been retrofitted under different projects, according to company. The government counts about 120,000 motorcycles that need to be converted into electric ones.

Speaking in Kigali on Tuesday, December 30, Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Electric Mobility Donald Kabanda, said the cost has been the main barrier preventing motorcycle owners from switching to electric mobility.

Kabanda explained that motorcycles selected for retrofitting are first assessed to determine their remaining lifespan, focusing on parts that are not replaced during the process.

"Cost has been the biggest challenge discouraging riders from retrofitting their motorcycles. That is why we are introducing installment payment plans to make it more affordable," Kabanda said.

He said that retrofitting one motorcycle can cost about Rwf800,000, compared with around Rwf2.1 million for a new electric motorcycle.

"After retrofitting, the motorcycle is almost like a new one because the engine system is replaced," he said.

Kabanda said concerns about the capacity to meet growing demand are being addressed through skills development.

"We have trained more than 60 Rwanda Polytechnic students who can support the process when demand increases," he said, adding that they also encourage them to start their own businesses, such as opening garages.

He added that expanding battery swap stations will require partnerships and investment.

"We need to work with other institutions to increase swap stations, and that will require additional investment," Kabanda said.

"The emissions tests help owners understand the condition of their engines, especially for older motorcycles," he said.

On battery management, Kabanda said batteries that are not fully depleted are restored and reused, while plans are underway to recycle dead batteries.

"Recycling companies are ready, but the challenge is that the numbers are still low. Once the volume increases, full recycling operations will be viable," he said.

He added that retrofitting will significantly reduce engine noise and improve air quality. "Our target as a company is to retrofit about 30,000 motorcycles in the next three years."

Gershome Abaho, one of the researchers involved in the project, said fuel-powered motorcycles are a major contributor to noise pollution.

"Fuel-powered motorcycles are causing serious noise pollution, especially in urban areas," Abaho said.

He said their study focused on emissions, battery management, and noise.

"We measured emissions such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen monoxide using monitoring instruments, and we also engaged riders and passengers during the process," he said.

Abaho said a system was developed to simplify emissions testing, alongside a tracking system to help locate motorcycles. A battery health monitoring system was also developed to prevent premature battery failure.

He said used batteries are already being repurposed.

"Some farmers are using these batteries for irrigation, and others are integrating them into solar energy systems," he said.

Less expenses and pollution

The research found that motorcycles travel an average of 200 kilometres per day, with fuel-powered motorcycles spending between Rwf9,000 and Rwf20,000 daily on fuel.

"Electric motorcycles can use electricity worth about Rwf4,500 for the same distance, which is a significant reduction in operating costs," Abaho said.

He added that fuel-powered motorcycles also spend about Rwf7,000 per week on oil changes.

Abaho said noise pollution from motorcycles has reached worrying levels and cited findings from other studies showing that air pollution also damages buildings.

"Air pollutants penetrate walls, cause humidity, and corrode metal surfaces," he said.

He called on stakeholders to support efforts to retrofit about 100,000 motorcycles, noting that older motorcycles continue to emit higher levels of pollutants despite maintenance.

"Even motorcycles that are six years old keep emitting harmful gases, even when they are well maintained," he said.

Motorcyclists have welcomed the initiative but raised concerns. Germain Murenzi, a taxi motorcycle operator in Kigali, said retrofitting gives motorcycles a new lease of life.

"When a motorcycle is retrofitted, it gets a new lifespan, almost like a new one," Murenzi said. He called for insurance premiums to be reviewed.

"A retrofitted motorcycle should not continue to pay insurance as an old vehicle. The premiums should be adjusted," he said.

Simeon Masengesho, another taxi motorcycle operator, said rising fuel prices and Kigali's cleanliness drive motivated his interest.

"Fuel prices and the City of Kigali's cleanliness programme are the main reasons I want to retrofit my motorcycle," Masengesho said.

He said cost and limited swap stations remain challenges. "The cost is still high, but paying in increments will encourage many riders to have their motorcycles retrofitted. We also need more swap stations," Masengesho said.

At the policy level, Capiton Ndahayo, Senior Transportation Engineer in charge of Public Transport in the Ministry of Infrastructure, said the government supports the transition to e-mobility.

"About 120,000 fuel-powered motorcycles need to be retrofitted," he said, adding that retrofitting offers a practical solution during the transition to cleaner transport.

"We had to consider how users of fuel-powered motorcycles would cope during the transition, and retrofitting emerged as a viable solution," Ndahayo said.

The Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA) has plans to increase infrastructure across the country to ensure that no vehicle travels more than 50 kilometres without coming across a charging station.

A preliminary analysis identified over 224 potential sites for EV charging infrastructure across the country.

As of August, there were 24 public charging stations for vehicles (AC and DC-based), four stations for direct motorcycle chargers, and 49 stations combining chargers with battery swapping facilities, according to ministry data.

He said that of the 224 potential sites, 37 have been prioritised. Discussions are ongoing between the government and private investors to see how these stations will be set up and who can foot the bill.