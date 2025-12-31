Somalia: Türkiye to Build Strategic Space Port in Somalia, Boosting Global Competitiveness

Ankara, Dec 31 — Türkiye plans to develop a space port in Somalia, a move aimed at strengthening technological independence and tapping into the global commercial space market, officials said Tuesday.

Speaking about the project, Kacir emphasized that the space port will serve as a strategic infrastructure, generating revenue through satellite launches, testing activities, and integration services, while also contributing to Somalia's development.

"Support infrastructure will ensure that technological gains become permanent and that external dependency is eliminated," he underscored.

Somalia's location near the equator, coastal access, favorable year-round weather, and low air-sea traffic density offer key advantages for launch safety and efficiency, Kacir said. These factors are expected to allow flexible launch schedules, making Türkiye's space systems globally competitive.

"Very few countries in the world have independent satellite launch infrastructure," he noted, adding that Türkiye's entry into this select group marks a historic milestone in technological maturity, strategic independence, and global prestige in the space sector.

The space port is also expected to enhance Türkiye's national security, deepen its industrial and technological capacity, and secure its position among the top-tier countries in the global space economy, Kacir said.