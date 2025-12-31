Kenya: Koome Promises Timely and Responsive Justice in 2026

31 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome has pledged a renewed commitment to ensuring justice that is accessible, timely, and responsive to the needs of all citizens.

In a message ahead of the ushering of the New Year, Koome committed to sustained reforms under her Strategic Blueprint, Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ), which aims to strengthen the rule of law and constitutionalism across the country.

"The new year invites us to renew our shared commitment to justice, constitutionalism, and the rule of law. These principles remain the firm foundation upon which our Republic stands," she said.

The Chief Justice called on Kenyans to continue building trust, promoting peaceful coexistence, and working together for a fairer and more just Kenya.

"May this year strengthen our trust in one another, promote peaceful coexistence, and inspire hope for a fairer and more just Kenya. I wish you a happy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year 2026," Koome added.

She underscored the Judiciary's ongoing focus on improving access to justice, reducing delays, and ensuring that the legal system meets the needs of all citizens, particularly the vulnerable and marginalized.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.