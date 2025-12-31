South Africa: Road Closures for Cape Town's New Year Event

The City of Cape Town has advised the public of several road closures in the Central Business District (CBD) on New Year's Eve.

The Cape Malay Road March will usher in the New Year with traditional Malay music, drums and marching as several choirs take to the streets of the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

The evening will begin with a procession from Rose Street in Bo-Kaap at 8:30pm, before making its way down Wale Street and concluding in Adderley Street.

The event is expected to finish at approximately 4am on Thursday, 1 January 2026.

"This is a free event, and the public can line up along Rose Street, Wale Street and Adderley Street to celebrate with the bands and choirs who will be entertaining the crowds.

"Several roads in the CBD will be closed on 31 December 2025 to accommodate the procession and ensure public safety," the City said.

Due to the road closures, the MyCiTi service in the inner city will be impacted.

For more information on the service disruption, visit: https://www.myciti.org.za/en/timetables/planned-service-disruptions/.

Motorists are advised that the following roads will be closed from 5pm on 31 December 2025 until 4 am on 1 January 2026:

Wale Street between Pentz Street and Adderly Street

Adderly Street between Wale Street and Darling Street

Queen Victoria Street between Wale Street and Bloem Street

Longmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderlely Street

Burg Street between Longmarket Street and Wale Street

Long Street between Church Street and Wale Street

Loop Street between Church Street and Wale Street

Bree Street between Church Street and Wale Street

Rose Street between Wale Street and Strand Street

Spin Street between Adderly Street and Parliament Street

Church Street between Burg Street and Adderly Street

