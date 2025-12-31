Namibia: Cabinet Reshuffles Executive Directors Across Key Ministries

The Cabinet has approved a series of senior public service appointments and transfers involving executive directors and accounting officers across key government ministries, according to an official press release.

The changes affect the ministries of finance, works, and labour relations, and include fixed-term appointments, as well as internal transfers of senior officials.

At the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Linda Aipinge-Nakale, who has served in information and communication technology development since June 2016, has been appointed on a fixed-term contract of five years.

Prior to this, she served as deputy director for information technology infrastructure development in the same ministry from November 2011 to May 2016.

At the Ministry of Finance, the Cabinet has appointed Oscar Capelao as executive director and accounting officer.

Capelao has been serving as deputy executive director in the ministry since May 2023.

Before joining the government, he worked in the private sector, where he served as group chief financial officer at FirstRand Namibia from 2012 to April 2023.

He also previously held the position of finance manager at First National Bank Namibia from 2006 to 2007.

His appointment is for a fixed term of five years.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of Michael Humavindu, who currently serves as executive director and accounting officer at the Ministry of Finance.

Humavindu has been transferred to the Ministry of Works and Transport as executive director, without accounting functions.

In another transfer, former health executive director Ben Nangombe has been moved from the Office of the Prime Minister, where he serves as executive director in the Cabinet secretariat.

Nangombe was moved to the prime minister's office earlier in the year.

He has now been moved to the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations as executive director with accounting functions and will be responsible for Vote 14, which covers labour relations.

