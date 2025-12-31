Uganda: No ID or Voter Slip Needed to Vote As Electoral Commission Clarifies Requirements

The Electoral Commission has reassured Ugandans that possession of a National Identity Card or a voter location slip is not a requirement for one to vote in the forthcoming general elections, as long as the voter's name appears in the National Voters Register.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama made the clarification while addressing journalists at the Commission headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, January 31, 2025.

"The foundation for one to vote is to be in the National Voters Register," Byabakama said. "If you don't have the voter location slip or National ID, all you need is to show up and mention your name. You'll be checked in the register and allowed to vote."

He explained that the Biometric Voter Verification Kit and voter location slips were introduced mainly to speed up the voting process, not to deny eligible voters their constitutional right.

"If you don't have a National ID, come. If you don't have a voter location slip, come. The issue is -- are you in the register?" he said.

Byabakama also addressed public concern over the growing number of candidate disqualifications, stressing that the Commission itself does not initiate petitions against candidates.

"The law says every voter or candidate has a right to scrutinize the papers of any candidate. If they find any anomaly, then they have a right to petition," he said.

According to the Commission, more than 400 petitions have so far been received challenging nominations for various elective positions.

Byabakama said this development reflects increased citizen vigilance rather than interference by the Commission.

"Our people who receive these papers do not have ample time to verify everything. That's why the law allows scrutiny," he said. "We are not going to close our eyes if we realize there was some illegality during nominations."

He cited instances where candidates submitted forged signatures, including signatures of deceased persons, noting that such cases could not be ignored once brought to the Commission's attention.

Byabakama also clarified his earlier remarks urging voters to leave polling stations after casting their ballots, comments that had sparked public debate.

"We are aware of the law that says people can stand 20 metres from polling stations, but let's be alive to the reality," he said.

He recalled incidents during the 2021 general elections where hostile groups invaded polling stations, destroyed electoral materials, and disrupted vote tallying, leading to failure to declare results in some areas.

"We want a peaceful election. We are trying to create room for everyone to vote -- some people, like the elderly, are put off by a charged and hostile environment," he said.

As preparations for the 2026 polls continue, the Electoral Commission has urged all registered voters to confirm their details in the National Voters Register and participate peacefully, emphasizing that transparency, fairness, and inclusivity remain central to the electoral process.