Uganda's Food System Under Pressure As Unsafe Food Becomes the Norm

Every day, millions of Ugandans walk into markets, roadside stalls, and grocery shops believing they are buying nourishment for their families. Few pause to ask how that food was produced, what chemicals were used, how it was handled, or whether it is safe to eat at all.

Yet across the country, unsafe food is quietly becoming a public health emergency. In some households, the crisis is about contamination; in others, it is about not having enough food at all. Together, these realities expose deep structural failures in Uganda's food system.

Uganda produces enough food to feed its population. The problem is not availability, but what finally reaches consumers. Much of it is contaminated with chemicals, toxins, and bacteria that undermine health rather than sustain it.

Food rights lawyer David Kabanda, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Food and Adequate Living Rights, argues that Uganda has prioritised production at the expense of safety for far too long.

"If it is not safe, it is not food," Kabanda says. Food, he adds, should serve as the first line of defence for health, not a hidden cause of illness. Instead, many households unknowingly consume contaminated food every day, with cumulative effects that strain families and the national health system over time.

Scientific evidence supports this concern. A 2019 study by Makerere University School of Public Health that tested food samples from major Kampala markets found that nearly nine out of ten items exceeded recommended safety limits. Tomatoes, leafy vegetables, maize, and fruits were found to contain pesticide residues, microbial contamination, and heavy metals.

The problem often begins on the farm. Many farmers apply agro-chemicals without adequate training or guidance, while weak enforcement of existing regulations allows unsafe residues to pass unchecked into markets.

"These chemicals are being applied without proper knowledge," Kabanda says, pointing to the gap between regulations on paper and reality in the field. "And the consumer pays the price."

A 2022 follow-up study by Makerere University focusing on vegetables sold in Kampala and Wakiso found multiple pesticide residues in many samples, including substances classified as hazardous or banned in other jurisdictions. The researchers cited poor farmer training, aggressive marketing by agro-chemical companies, and low consumer awareness as key drivers of the problem.

Beyond pesticides, aflatoxins pose one of the most serious food safety threats in Uganda. These toxic substances, produced by fungi that grow on poorly dried or stored crops, contaminate staples such as maize and groundnuts.

A 2020 study by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and Makerere University found high aflatoxin levels across major producing regions, with some samples exceeding national and international safety limits several times over.

Kabanda describes aflatoxins as a slow, invisible danger. "You do not get cancer in one day," he says. "You eat small amounts of poison over many years." He links long-term exposure to stunted growth in children, liver cancer, and chronic illness.

Data from the Uganda Cancer Institute show rising liver cancer cases, particularly among populations that rely heavily on maize and groundnuts, though many cases go undiagnosed or are detected too late for effective treatment.

Foodborne illness is not an abstract risk. Ministry of Health estimates indicate that more than one million Ugandans suffer from foodborne diseases each year, contributing to outpatient visits, lost productivity, and preventable deaths. Diarrhoeal diseases, typhoid, and toxin-related illnesses remain widespread, especially in urban centres dominated by informal markets and street food vendors.

Poor sanitation in markets, unsafe food handling, and contaminated water sources fuel a vicious cycle of illness and economic loss.

"When a parent falls sick, income is lost. When a child is sick, school is missed," Kabanda explains. "Unsafe food keeps people poor."

The cost of contaminated food is therefore measured not only in hospital bills but also in lost opportunities, disrupted education, and reduced long-term productivity for entire communities.

The problem extends beyond crops. Research by Makerere University's College of Veterinary Medicine has revealed widespread misuse of veterinary drugs in dairy and poultry production. Many farmers fail to observe withdrawal periods, meaning milk, eggs, and meat reach consumers with chemical residues.

Economic pressure often drives these practices. "Milk is money," Kabanda says. "Farmers cannot afford to pour it away, even when it is not safe." Weak inspection systems leave consumers with little way of knowing what they are actually buying.

Street food, a daily necessity for millions of Ugandans, carries its own risks. Studies show that vendors frequently reuse cooking oil for extended periods, prepare food with contaminated water, or operate in unsanitary environments.

"We rely on street food because it is affordable and convenient," Kabanda notes. "But there must be standards." Without effective oversight, the food consumed by both the urban poor and the middle class becomes a source of illness.

Despite decades of regulation on paper, Uganda still lacks a comprehensive food law capable of addressing modern risks such as pesticide residues, aflatoxins, and antimicrobial resistance. Responsibilities are split among ministries responsible for agriculture, health, and trade, resulting in fragmented, underfunded enforcement.

"We do not have a functioning system that guarantees safe food for citizens," Kabanda says. Agricultural extension services meant to guide farmers on safe practices remain severely understaffed, leaving many farmers dependent on advice from agro-chemical sellers whose priority is sales rather than safety.

At the same time, food insecurity persists. According to the World Bank's 2022 Uganda High-Frequency Phone Survey, about 11 percent of Ugandans faced severe food insecurity, while many more experienced moderate insecurity.

Kabanda argues that food security must be understood more broadly. "If the food available is toxic, then we are not food secure," he says. He also points to the erosion of indigenous seed systems, as farmers increasingly rely on imported hybrid seeds that demand chemical inputs and cannot be replanted. "When you lose your seeds, you lose control."

For Kabanda, the solution begins with recognising food safety as a human right. He calls for stronger regulation, public awareness, farmer training, and the creation of a dedicated food safety authority.

"Food should be our first medicine," he says. "We all go to the same markets. The food killing the poor is the same food killing ministers. Graves do not build a nation."

Without urgent and coordinated action, unsafe food will continue to quietly undermine public health, livelihoods, and Uganda's long-term development.