Juba/Lankien, South Sudan - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has undertaken the evacuation of key staff members from its healthcare facility in Lankien town, Nyirol County, Jonglei State, South Sudan, in response to a deteriorating and volatile security situation in the area. Despite the evacuation of the essential personnel, the facility remains operational and will continue to deliver critical, lifesaving medical services to the people.

On 29 December, airstrikes impacted an area close to the MSF healthcare facility, the local market, and the airstrip that is routinely used by MSF aircraft for medical referrals and delivery of supplies. Despite the bombing, MSF teams in Lankien continued to provide medical care to those affected over the past days. In Jonglei state, MSF operates in Lankien, Pieri, Toch and Akobo.

On 29 December, MSF medical teams received 12 wounded patients at the Lankien healthcare facility, following the airstrikes. The patients included elderly men and women, as well as children. One patient later died from injuries. The most common injuries observed were fractures and lacerations.

"MSF reiterates its call for the protection of medical facilities, healthcare workers, and patients, in accordance with international humanitarian law," says Ibrahim Muhammad, MSF Head of Mission in South Sudan. "MSF also calls for protection of civilians and timely referrals of critical patients out of Lankien."

In 2025, MSF recorded at least eight attacks on health facilities and workers across South Sudan, leading to the closure of two hospitals and the suspension of basic healthcare activities in Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Central Equatoria states.

MSF has been working in what is now South Sudan since 1983, and the country remains one of the organisation's largest operational contexts. MSF currently operates in six states and two administrative areas, providing essential healthcare services. In 2024, throughout the country, MSF teams conducted more than 800,000 outpatient consultations and provided inpatient care to 84,800 patients and timely referrals of critical patients out of Lankien.