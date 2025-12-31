Somalia, China Pledge Stronger Ties, Reject Israel Interference

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre today received China's Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, at his office, in a meeting focused on strengthening political and security cooperation between the two countries and opposing Israel's interference in Somalia's territorial sovereignty.

During the talks, Prime Minister Barre emphasized the federal government's commitment to protecting national interests, safeguarding the country's unity and territorial integrity, and combating terrorist groups to ensure overall security and peace.

Ambassador Wang affirmed China's full support for Somalia's territorial integrity and its respect for the country's independence and the unity of its people. He also reiterated that China stands alongside the Somali government and its citizens.

Prime Minister Barre expressed gratitude to Ambassador Wang for China's support, particularly its response to Israel's interference and its backing at the United Nations Security Council meeting defending Somalia's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.