Ethiopia: GERD Turning Point in Ethiopia's Quest for Economic Sovereignty - Int'l Energy Expert

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) marks a definitive turning point in Ethiopia's quest for economic sovereignty, international energy expert Mikael A. Gorsky said.

Gorsky, who is a recipient of the Global Energy Association Award, said, the dam, by doubling the country's energy capacity, will provide the essential foundation for industrial growth.

The expert also characterized the project's conclusion as a victory of national commitment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After years of investment and anticipation, finishing the dam was an absolute necessity for the country's economic health, Gorsky noted, adding that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam's full operational capacity of 5.15 GW is nearly the same as the combined capacity of all other Ethiopian dams, more than doubling the country's total power production capacity when all its turbines are operational.

He also highlighted the transformative potential of this power in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, particularly for the mining sector.

By replacing environmentally damaging diesel generators with clean, reliable electricity, the dam will modernize industrial operations while protecting the local ecology.

Furthermore, the expert pointed out that the GERD serves as a vital regulator for the Abay water, offering improved irrigation and flood control that benefits the entire basin.

Addressing the regional political landscape, the expert observed that concerns regarding the dam are often driven by internal political interests rather than technical realities.

Elaborating on this, Gorsky said: "It's always political games; it will be forever. We cannot do anything about it. It's not about reason, it's not about logic, it's not about any common sense. It's politics; and it's internal politics of the country of Egypt and the country of Egypt ... It will always be this way to unite their people, but it doesn't mean anything...."

According to the expert, a dam on a transnational river is a standard engineering tool that provides stability and control, posing no logical threat to downstream neighbors.

Despite the scale of the GERD, Gorsky urged a focus on the future, noting that Ethiopia's energy needs are far from satisfied.

He further elaborated on the need for a diversified energy strategy, incorporating solar, wind, and natural gas to complement Ethiopia's hydroelectric strengths.

While the GERD is a historic achievement, it serves as the essential first step in a broader march toward total energy abundance and regional prosperity, the expert concluded.