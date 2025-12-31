Ethiopia: National Dialogue Enters Decisive Stage to Forge Consensus, Strong Statehood - Govt Chief Whip

Addis Ababa — The national dialogue process has entered a decisive phase aimed at laying a firm foundation for national consensus, lasting peace and strong state building, Government Chief Whip Tesfaye Beljige said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Tesfaye said that Ethiopia is intensifying efforts to strengthen state building through an inclusive national dialogue, peaceful and democratic elections, the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

He emphasized that priority is being given to holding an inclusive national dialogue, conducting peaceful and democratic elections, building a country governed by the rule of law and resolving problems peacefully.

The chief whip further noted that the country's historical challenges stem largely from the absence of national consensus, the failure to address disagreements in a civilized manner and entrenched backward political thinking.

According to him, a successful national dialogue, credible elections, peaceful conflict resolution and the establishment of the rule of law are essential to building an inclusive country that serves all Ethiopians.

The dialogue process will meaningfully address Ethiopia's long-standing problems and play a critical role in healing national divisions.

"Everyone should actively take part in the national dialogue process, as it creates consensus on issues vital for national reconciliation and provides a civilized way of resolving differences that could otherwise lead to conflict," Tesfaye said.

He underlined that the dialogue has now reached a crucial stage in laying the groundwork for strong state building, durable peace and national consensus.

According to Tesfaye, the broad public participation is indispensable for the success of the dialogue, noting that it will help Ethiopians reach a shared understanding on key national issues and work toward a constitution accepted by all citizens.

The process will also contribute to transforming Ethiopia's backward political culture, fostering a culture of peace and enabling citizens to harness the country's natural resources for prosperity, he underscored.

Citing reports submitted to the House of Peoples' Representatives, the chief whip revealed that preparatory work is underway to compile agenda items and organize dialogue meetings in the Tigray region and discussions have been held with various stakeholders in the region to gather agenda items.