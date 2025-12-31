East Africa: Ethiopia Targets Universal Hospital Digitalization By 2030 - Ministry of Health

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of health has affirmed that Ethiopia is aggressively modernizing its medical facilities to ensure every hospital in the country provides fully digitalized services by 2030.

In his exclusive interview with ENA, State Minister of Health Dereje Duguma highlighted that the initiative aligns with the "Digital Ethiopia 2030" strategy, a roadmap designed to modernize national infrastructure and social services.

The state minister further noted that the Ministry of Health is a frontrunner in technology adoption, consistently upgrading facilities with the hardware and software required to transition away from manual systems.

Building on Ethiopia's success in meeting Sustainable Development Goals, specifically in reducing maternal and infant mortality, the move toward digitalization aims to enhance efficiency and data accuracy, he added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dereje stated that by the end of the decade, the majority of health institutions will have migrated to digital platforms, with the ultimate goal of achieving a completely paperless environment.

This transformation extends from grassroots health extension professionals at the Kebele level to specialized care, he said.

According to him, once fully implemented, the interconnected ecosystem will allow citizens to access medical consultations from home, use digital appointment systems to reduce wait times, and benefit from centralized patient records accessible across various facilities.

Furthermore, the state minister emphasized that the strategy includes digital monitoring systems for healthcare providers to maintain high standards of care and accountability.

To support this ambitious shift, the Ministry confirmed that essential digital infrastructure and equipment are currently being imported and distributed across the nation.

Dereje further said that this transition is a fundamental step toward making healthcare more accessible, transparent, and patient-centered for all Ethiopians, capturing the essence of a modern, prosperous nation.