Ethiopia: Addis Ababa University Eyes Global Competitiveness

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa University (AAU) has reaffirmed its commitment to attaining international competitiveness while serving as a central driver of Ethiopia's national development.

The remarks came during senior university officials' addresses at the institution's 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

"AAU is working to become internationally competent and to act as an active catalyst for national development," said Matiwos Ensermu, Head of the University President's Office, during anniversary events held in the capital.

The university marked its 75th anniversary with a vibrant three-hour outdoor celebration stretching from Arat Kilo to Sidist Kilo. The event featured music, song, and theatrical performances tracing AAU's historical journey since its founding.

Throughout the festivities, speakers acknowledged the pivotal role former students have played in shaping Ethiopian politics and navigating major national transitions.

Looking ahead, Matiwos noted that the university is laying the groundwork to reach its 100th anniversary as a globally competitive institution distinguished by research excellence. "Our vision is to reach our centenary standing shoulder to shoulder with the leading institutions worldwide," he said.

Since its inception, AAU has graduated approximately 300,000 students who have been instrumental in expanding education and supporting the establishment of other universities across Ethiopia.

Today, the university operates eight colleges, spanning business, social sciences, natural sciences, and engineering, alongside seven specialized research centers in fields such as technology, medicine, and agriculture.

In a press briefing held on November 18, 2025, AAU President Samuel Kifle highlighted the importance of leveraging the university's legacy as it implements a landmark 24-month autonomy reform.

"AAU's history is inseparable from the history of higher education in Ethiopia," Dr. Samuel said, noting the university's leadership in teacher development and national capacity building through its expanded postgraduate programs.

The President announced that the Diamond Jubilee would be commemorated through a series of sports festivals, academic seminars, panel discussions, and a "Partners' Day" aimed at strengthening stakeholder collaboration.

With the experience gained over seven and half decades, AAU today boasts more than 170 full professors and a teaching referral hospital that trains over 10,000 postgraduate students while serving nearly one million citizens annually, the president stated.