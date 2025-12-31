Sudan: European Council of Islamic Centres Backs Prime Minister's Peace Initiative

31 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva, December 31, 2025 (SUNA) - The European Council of Islamic Centres has announced its full and unequivocal support for the peace initiative presented by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris to the United Nations Security Council, describing it as a courageous and responsible step that reflects a sincere national will to bring the war to an end.

In a statement issued in Geneva, the Council commended the initiative for meeting moral and humanitarian obligations, aligning with the principles of international law, and safeguarding Sudan's unity and territorial integrity. It affirmed that the proposal constitutes a realistic and implementable foundation for a comprehensive peace process.

The Council also welcomed the principled stance adopted by the Muslim World League, praising the explicit support expressed by its Secretary-General, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, for the Prime Minister's initiative.

Addressing the international community through the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Council urged regional and international organizations to rally clearly behind the initiative, stressing that it places Sudan firmly on a path toward recovery, stability, and sustainable peace.

