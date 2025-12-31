Namibia: Ed Reshuffles Weakening Stability in Ministries - LPM

Frequent leadership changes weaken stability in ministries.

This is according to Landless People's Movement (LPM) youth leader Duminga Ndala following the latest reshuffling of executive directors.

"Moving senior officials within short periods affects accountability and the smooth running of ministries," she told The Namibian on Wednesday.

Ndala called on the government to put clear performance measures in place before transferring executive directors.

"We are risking undermining institutional stability and compromising leadership because executive directors are changed too often," she said.

Executive directors need time to understand the work of the ministries they lead and to carry out their duties properly, she said.

Ndala said frequent changes in leadership also affect staff within ministries, as workers are forced to adjust to new leadership styles every time an executive director is transferred.

"When leadership keeps changing, employees must adapt again and again, and this affects how the ministry operates," she said.

She said while appointing authorities have the right to rotate executive directors, such decisions should not be made within short periods.

"There must be performance indicators in place, and executive directors should be given enough time to perform before they are transferred," she said.

Ndala also questioned how performance is assessed when no clear benchmark is made public.

Ndala said the lack of transparency around transfers raises concern and causes confusion among the public.

"The public deserves to know the reasons behind repeated transfers of senior public officials," she said.

