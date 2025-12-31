Uganda: Former Cranes Player and Coach Polly Ouma Dies

Former Uganda Cranes player and coach Polly Ouma has died at the age of 83.

Ouma, reportedly passed away on at Nsambya Hospital. His death was confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

"It is with profound sorrow that the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) announces the passing of our legendary former Uganda Cranes player and Head Coach Polly Ouma." FUFA stated.

FUFA described Ouma as a pillar of Ugandan football, noting that he represented the country at the Africa Cup of Nations and inspired many through his leadership and dedication to the game.

Born in 1942, Ouma rose from humble beginnings to become a respected centre forward for the Uganda Cranes, serving the national team between 1968 and 1978.

He later moved into coaching and led the Cranes from 1988 to 1994, guiding Uganda to CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup titles in 1989 and 1990. At club level, he coached SC Villa to their first CECAFA Club Championship in 1987 and later served as FUFA vice president from 2005 to 2009.

Since news of his death broke, tributes have continued to pour in from football figures and fans across the country and beyond, celebrating a life devoted to Ugandan football.