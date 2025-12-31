Ethiopia: Dire Dawa Ftz Poised to Drive Ethiopia's Trade Transformation, IPDC CEO Says

Addis Ababa — The successful realization of the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone's national vision hinges on strong coordination and integrated action among all sector stakeholders, according to Industrial Parks Development Corporation CEO Fisseha Yitagesu.

The Free Trade Zone (FTZ) streamlines trade and logistics, lowers costs, attracts investment, and boosts exports, leveraging integrated infrastructure, one-stop services, and proximity to Djibouti ports as a key export hub for Ethiopia.

Addressing the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone Stakeholders forum yesterday, the CEO said that the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone has already shown promising results in facilitating the country's trade and logistics system.

Highlighting Ethiopia's trade dynamics, the CEO underscored that with the bulk of the country's imports entering through Djibouti, the Dire Dawa FTZ therefore plays a strategic dual role--easing congestion at the Djibouti port while establishing a more efficient and seamless trade system by closing procedural gaps faced by investors.

Fisseha further disclosed that the government has set an ambitious target to channel nearly 4 billion dollars' worth of goods through the Dire Dawa FTZ over the next five years.

In that regard, the CEO stressed that achieving this goal requires each stakeholder to fully discharge their institutional responsibilities.

Stating it as one of the bold moves of the government to transform its economy, he urged investors to engage in the Dire Dawa free trade zone which presents a compelling proposition for investors seeking strategic and efficiency.

As Ethiopia's first Free Trade Zone, the Dire Dawa FTZ was established to strengthen the country's integration into the global trading system.

Since commencing operations a year ago, the zone has facilitated the entry of goods valued at over USD 100 million, with more than 45 large-scale investors currently active, ENA learned.

Leveraging its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly one-stop services, the Dire Dawa FTZ is designed to drive trade, attract foreign investment, and create jobs in textiles, garments, and logistics.

It was recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone to strengthen Ethiopia's economy by boosting trade, reducing logistics costs, attracting FDI, creating jobs, and positioning the country as a competitive value-addition hub connected to AfCFTA and the Djibouti corridor.