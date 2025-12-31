Ethiopia: Scasi Project Successful in Transforming Ethiopian Trad Farming Practices - Ministry of Agriculture

Addis Ababa — The Scaling Conservation Agriculture-based Sustainable Intensification in Ethiopia (SCASI) project has successfully transformed traditional farming practices in the country, according to Ministry of Agriculture (MoA).

Speaking at the closing of the project that run from 2022 to 2025, Soil Health Lead Executive Officer at the MoA, Lire Abiyo, said SCASI is among the government's diverse initiatives that has delivered significant results.

"By fostering a synergy between soil health and farmers' livelihood, the initiative has successfully transformed traditional farming cultures," he noted.

The successful project aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and improving livelihoods while conserving natural resources was implemented across the Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia, and South Ethiopia regions, it was learned.

International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center -SCASI Project Leader, Birhan Abdulkadir, shared data-driven triumphs stating that significant achievements in enhancing agricultural productivity along with ensuring both high quality and nutritional diversity across yields, have been confirmed.

According to him, the project has registered success in enhancing productivity and nutritional diversity.

Canada Food Grain Bank (CFGB) Senior Program Manager, Hailemariam Menamo, said more than 14,000 farmers have acquired basic knowledge in improving their agricultural practices.

"Soil conservation serves as the critical cornerstone for achieving lasting food security with crop shifting and diversification. And small as well as large holding farmers are implementing the various practices to increase their yields," he added

Highlighting field impacts, Norway Development Fund Program Head, Sisay Kassahun, noted a visible shift in farming attitudes on conservation farming and its sustainability.

"Our initiatives, driven by rigorous field follow-ups, have yielded significant success. These achievements now serve as a blueprint for best practices that can be scaled across Ethiopia and beyond," according to the Head.