Ethiopia's Emerging Tourism Sites Evolve Into Full Destinations, Says Pmo

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's long-established and emerging tourism sites are increasingly becoming full-fledged destinations, supported by ongoing improvements in infrastructure and visitor services, according to Office of the Prime Minister (PMO).

New road networks, expanded hotel facilities, and enhanced tourist amenities are making historic landmarks and natural attractions more accessible to both domestic and international travelers.

The developments are enabling visitors to more easily explore Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage, ancient historical sites, and diverse landscapes.

The Office added that the growing accessibility is also contributing to job creation, strengthening local economies, and supporting small businesses in tourism areas.

Most importantly, investment in visitor infrastructure not only enhances travel experiences but also promotes cultural preservation and community development.

The sector is expected to play a growing role in fostering economic growth and building a more connected and prosperous future for the country.