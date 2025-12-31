East Africa: Sudan Extends Adré Border Crossing for Humanitarian Aid Until March 2026

Port Sudan, December 31, 2025 (SUNA) - The Government of Sudan has decided to extend the opening of the Adré border crossing on the Sudan-Chad border for humanitarian aid delivered by international relief organizations, from 1 January to 31 March 2026.

This move reaffirms the Sudanese government's commitment to ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need across the country, and demonstrates its goodwill in facilitating humanitarian operations and coordinating with relief organizations operating in Sudan in accordance with regulations and laws grounded in international humanitarian law.

The government noted, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today, that the decision to extend the Adré crossing followed atrocities committed by rebel militias after entering Al-Fashir, Babanusa, and Heglig, which claimed the lives of thousands of innocent civilians. While expressing condolences for the victims, the government emphasized its expectation that sister and friendly states, along with humanitarian organizations, will accelerate the provision of necessary aid and seize the opportunity of the extended opening of Adré to intensify efforts to meet urgent needs in the region in coordination with the relevant state authorities.