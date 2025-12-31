Africa: AU Commission Chair Welcomes Sudan's Peace Initiative Submitted to UN Security Council

Addis Ababa, December 30, 2025 (SUNA) - Chair of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has welcomed the peace initiative submitted by the Sudanese government to the United Nations Security Council.

Youssouf described the initiative as a comprehensive framework aimed at safeguarding Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He noted that the African Union attaches considerable importance to the political, humanitarian, and security components outlined in the proposal, viewing them as a credible foundation for achieving sustainable peace.

He further expressed the AU's strong support for the initiative and reaffirmed the organization's firm commitment to Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as to the promotion of regional and international peace and security.