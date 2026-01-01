Africa: Exciting Round of 16 line-up complete at TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

With a commanding 3-0 victory over Benin, Senegal finishes at the top of Group D, and Benin - despite the defeat - also progresses to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in Morocco.

The fixtures for the Round of 16 at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 have been set following a thrilling group stage campaign that highlighted the world-class quality of football on the continent.

The first knockout stage will be staged from Saturday, 3 January to Tuesday, 6 January, with two matches every day at 17h00 local time / 16h00 GMT and 20h00 local time / 19h00 local time as the remaining sides battle it out for a quarter-final place.

Hosts Morocco face Tanzania at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Sunday (17h00 local time / 16h00 GMT) with an expectant crowd roaring them on as they seek a first continental title in 50 years.

Morocco topped Group A, with Tanzania qualifying as one of the four best third-placed sides out of Group C.

South Africa and Cameroon will lock horns later that same day at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat (20h00 local time / 19h00 GMT), pitting coach Hugo Broos against the side he led to the title in 2017.

Before those fixtures, 2021 winners Senegal take on Sudan on Saturday (17h00 local time / 16h00 GMT) in the first of the Round of 16 games at the Grand Stade de Tangier to kick-off the knockout phase.

Later that evening Mali tackle Tunisia (20h00 local time / 19h00 GMT) at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, with the former seeking a maiden continental crown and Tunisia looking to repeat their 2004 triumph.

Egypt are record seven-time winners of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON but have not lifted the trophy since 2010, a long wait for fans of the Pharaohs. They face Benin on Monday (17h00 local time / 16h00 GMT) at the Grand Stade de Agadir.

Later that evening Nigeria, among the most impressive sides in the group stages, will play Mozambique (20h00 local time / 19h00 GMT) at the Complexe Sportif de Fès as they seek to go one better than their silver medal finish at the 2023 edition.

Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo meet on Tuesday (17h00 local time / 16h00 GMT) at the Stade Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, before the round concludes in a meeting between defending champions Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso (20h00 local time / 19h00 GMT) at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

The quarter-finals will be played on 9-10 January, with the final scheduled for 18 January at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.

For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, visit www.cafonline.com