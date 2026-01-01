Kenya: Ruto Bets On Infrastructure Fund to Finance Kenya's First-World Ambitions

Nairobi — President William Ruto has set the stage for a major shift in how Kenya finances and delivers development, unveiling the National Infrastructure Fund as a cornerstone of the country's deliberate march toward a first-world economy.

In his New Year's Address delivered from State Lodge, Eldoret, the President framed 2026 as a decisive year of execution, arguing that the foundations laid over the past three years now demand scale, discipline, and focus.

"For the first time in a long while, Kenya is not guessing. We are not drifting. We are not gambling," he said, adding that the country now has "a clear roadmap to make 2026 a defining year in Kenya's history."

At the heart of that roadmap is a new financing architecture designed to reduce reliance on debt while accelerating the delivery of transformative infrastructure.

"That is why, in January 2026, we will fully establish and operationalise the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund; key instruments designed to underpin Kenya's transformation," the President said.

President Ruto described the National Infrastructure Fund as a strategic pivot in public finance management, positioning it as the engine that will drive Kenya's development priorities.

"The National Infrastructure Fund will serve as the central engine for aligning our financial resources with Kenya's development priorities," he said, outlining a model that leverages domestic resources, private capital, and national savings to unlock long-term growth.

Through the Fund, the government plans to mobilise capital in new ways.

"Through innovative mobilisation of domestic resources, strategic monetisation of mature public assets, democratisation of ownership through capital markets, and the disciplined growing and deployment of national savings, we will unlock large-scale private sector capital while reducing reliance on borrowing and taxation," the President said.

In a move aimed at safeguarding public value and restoring confidence, President Ruto assured Kenyans that proceeds from privatisation would be protected.

"All proceeds from privatisation will be ring-fenced and invested strictly in public infrastructure projects that generate and preserve long-term value," he said, adding that "every shilling invested through this Fund will crowd in multiple additional shillings from long-term investors in the private sector."

Complementing the Infrastructure Fund, the Sovereign Wealth Fund will focus on long-term national resilience.

According to the President, it will "secure intergenerational equity, saving for the future, protecting the nation from external shocks, and investing strategically to grow national wealth."

President Ruto tied the new financing framework directly to tangible projects Kenyans can expect to see on the ground.

"Through this framework, 2026 becomes the year of execution at scale," he said, citing the completion of the Talanta Sports Complex, the Bomas International Convention Centre, major highways, and the launch of the Naivasha-Narok-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway.

He reiterated that infrastructure is not an end in itself but a catalyst for economic dignity.

"When a nation chooses to organise its economy around work, production, and exports, when it invests deliberately in infrastructure, energy, and skills, and when it finances growth intelligently, not recklessly, something profound happens," the President said. "Poverty recedes, jobs expand, and dignity rises."

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki welcomed the move, saying, "The country's foundational development priorities are now in place, and as we move into 2026, things can only get better in terms of acceleration and building on the foundation you have provided. The fundamentals are in place."

He noted that infrastructure gaps have long slowed Kenya's progress, but said momentum is now shifting.

".....we have seen our country lag behind because of inadequate infrastructure and a lack of sufficient resources. However, as we approach 2026 through your leadership, God has enabled us to find ways to improve our roads, airports, and railway systems," he said, citing recent projects such as the Rironi-Mau Summit road and ongoing plans to expand the railway and airport infrastructure.